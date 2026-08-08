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Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott

Philadelphia Phillies • #5 2B

Bryson Stott And Phillies Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 8

Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Stott has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Stott is hitting for a .258 BA, .330 OBP and .415 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 49 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 52 runs. Stott has recorded 20 steals on 20 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer gets the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.92 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryson Stott

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