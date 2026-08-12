Bryce Miller And Mariners Play Yankees On Aug. 12
Bryce Miller will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Miller has -111 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Miller is 4-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.