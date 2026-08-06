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Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller

Seattle Mariners • #50 SP

Bryce Miller And Mariners Play Tigers On Aug. 6

Bryce Miller will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Miller has -115 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Miller is 4-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Miller

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