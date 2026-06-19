Bryce Miller And Mariners Take On Red Sox On June 19

Miller is 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw eight innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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