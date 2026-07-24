Bryce Miller And Mariners Play Rangers On July 24

Miller is 4-4 with a 2.27 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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