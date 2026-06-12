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Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller

Seattle Mariners • #50 SP

Bryce Miller And Mariners Square Off Against Nationals On June 12

Bryce Miller will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, June 12 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Miller has -130 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Miller is 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up only one hit.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Miller

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