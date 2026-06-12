Bryce Miller And Mariners Square Off Against Nationals On June 12

Miller is 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up only one hit.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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