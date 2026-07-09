Bryce Miller And Mariners Face Marlins On July 9

Miller is 4-2 with a 1.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing two hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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