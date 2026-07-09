Bryce Miller And Mariners Face Marlins On July 9
Bryce Miller will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Thursday, July 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Miller has -132 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Miller is 4-2 with a 1.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing two hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.