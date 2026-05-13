Bryce Miller And Mariners Play Astros On May 13
Bryce Miller will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Miller has +124 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Miller went 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched last year.
The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.