Bryce Miller And Mariners Play Astros On May 13

Miller went 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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