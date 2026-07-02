Bryce Miller And Mariners Play Angels On July 2

Miller is 3-2 with a 1.97 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday, June 25 when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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