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Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller

Seattle Mariners • #50 SP

Bryce Miller And Mariners Play Angels On July 2

Bryce Miller will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, on Thursday, July 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Miller has -125 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Miller is 3-2 with a 1.97 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday, June 25 when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Miller

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