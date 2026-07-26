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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Yankees On July 26

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Harper has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .251 BA, .356 OBP and .484 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 61 runs. In 441 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 61 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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