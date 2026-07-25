Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Yankees On July 25

Harper is hitting for a .253 BA, .359 OBP and .488 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 61 runs. In 437 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (3-7 with a 4.40 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season.

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