Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Yankees On July 24

Harper is hitting for a .256 BA, .363 OBP and .493 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 61 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Cam Schlittler looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 2.20 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.