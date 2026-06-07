Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On White Sox On June 7

Harper is hitting for a .260 BA, .364 OBP and .502 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored 38 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Tyler Gilbert makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.

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