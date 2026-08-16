Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 16

Harper is hitting for a .256 BA, .375 OBP and .495 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .870, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 75 runs. In 528 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 72 runs (20th in MLB). Harper has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Dean Kremer makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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