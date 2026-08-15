Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Twins On Aug. 15

Harper is hitting for a .253 BA, .373 OBP and .495 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .868, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 74 runs. In 523 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 72 runs (20th in MLB). Harper has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Connor Prielipp (3-5) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.79 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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