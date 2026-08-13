Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 13

Harper is hitting for a .254 BA, .373 OBP and .498 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .870, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 73 runs. In 518 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (20th in MLB). Harper has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Taj Bradley (9-4) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Twins in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 148 strikeouts.

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