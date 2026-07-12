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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Tigers On July 12

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Harper has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .261 BA, .367 OBP and .501 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .869, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 58 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on nine attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal (5-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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