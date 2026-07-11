Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Tigers On July 11

Harper is hitting for a .258 BA, .366 OBP and .498 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 58 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (4-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.64 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

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