Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Tigers On July 10

Harper is hitting for a .261 BA, .367 OBP and .503 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 57 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Jack Flaherty (2-8 with a 4.60 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.