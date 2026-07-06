Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Royals On July 6

Harper is hitting for a .270 BA, .370 OBP and .522 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .892, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (15th in MLB). Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.95 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

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