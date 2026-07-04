Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Royals On July 4

Harper is hitting for a .274 BA, .374 OBP and .532 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 369 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (13th in MLB). Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Pirates.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

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