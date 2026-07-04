FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Royals On July 4

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, July 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Harper has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .274 BA, .374 OBP and .532 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 369 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (13th in MLB). Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Pirates.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News