Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Rockies On May 9

Harper is hitting for a .282 BA, .380 OBP and .549 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .929, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 24 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Harper has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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