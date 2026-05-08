Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Rockies On May 8

Harper is hitting for a .275 BA, .369 OBP and .551 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .919, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 23 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Harper has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

The Rockies will send Chase Dollander (3-2) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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