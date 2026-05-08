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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Rockies On May 8

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, May 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Harper has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .275 BA, .369 OBP and .551 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .919, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 23 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Harper has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

The Rockies will send Chase Dollander (3-2) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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