Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Rockies On May 10

Harper is hitting for a .282 BA, .380 OBP and .549 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .929, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 24 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Harper has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

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