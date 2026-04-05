Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Rockies On April 5

Harper is hitting for a .156 BA, .229 OBP and .375 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored four runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (0-0) starts for the Rockies, his second this season.

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