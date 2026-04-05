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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Rockies On April 5

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Harper has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .156 BA, .229 OBP and .375 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored four runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (0-0) starts for the Rockies, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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