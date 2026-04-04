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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Rockies On April 4

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Harper has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .179 BA, .258 OBP and .429 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored four runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in four runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Brennan Bernardino will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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