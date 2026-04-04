Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Rockies On April 4

Harper is hitting for a .179 BA, .258 OBP and .429 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored four runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in four runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Brennan Bernardino will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.

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