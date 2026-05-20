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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Reds On May 20

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Harper has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .271 BA, .366 OBP and .537 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. Harper has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (3-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.21 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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