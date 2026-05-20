Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Reds On May 20

Harper is hitting for a .271 BA, .366 OBP and .537 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. Harper has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (3-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.21 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

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