Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Reds On May 19

Harper is hitting for a .277 BA, .373 OBP and .549 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .922, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. Harper has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Chase Burns (5-1 with a 1.87 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season.

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