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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Reds On May 18

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Harper has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .282 BA, .376 OBP and .559 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .934, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (19th in MLB). In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Nick Lodolo (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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