Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Reds On July 9

Harper is hitting for a .264 BA, .371 OBP and .509 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .880, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.03 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

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