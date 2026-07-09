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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Reds On July 9

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Harper has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .264 BA, .371 OBP and .509 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .880, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.03 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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