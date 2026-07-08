Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Reds On July 8

Harper is hitting for a .266 BA, .370 OBP and .514 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .884, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (20th in MLB). Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Chase Burns (10-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.40 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.