Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Reds On July 7

Harper is hitting for a .270 BA, .374 OBP and .520 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .895, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (17th in MLB). Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Royals.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.

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