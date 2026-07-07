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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Reds On July 7

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Harper has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .270 BA, .374 OBP and .520 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .895, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (17th in MLB). Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Royals.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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