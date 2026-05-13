Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Red Sox On May 13

Harper is hitting for a .273 BA, .368 OBP and .547 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .914, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (3-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season.

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