Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Red Sox On May 12

Harper is hitting for a .281 BA, .376 OBP and .562 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .938, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rockies.

The Red Sox have yet to named a starting pitcher.

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