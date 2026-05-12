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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Red Sox On May 12

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Harper has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .281 BA, .376 OBP and .562 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .938, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rockies.

The Red Sox have yet to named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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