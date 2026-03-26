Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Rangers On March 26
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Texas Rangers on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Harper has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Harper had a .261 BA, .357 OBP and .487 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .844 and he scored 72 runs. In 580 plate appearances, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 75 runs. Harper recorded 12 steals on 14 attempts.
Nathan Eovaldi makes his first start of the season for the Rangers.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.