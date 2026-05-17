Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Pirates On May 17

Harper is hitting for a .283 BA, .378 OBP and .548 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .926, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his previous game against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (6-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 1.98 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.

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