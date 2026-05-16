Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Pirates On May 16

Harper is hitting for a .282 BA, .372 OBP and .534 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 26 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together four hits (going 4 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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