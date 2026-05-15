Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Pirates On May 15

Harper is hitting for a .266 BA, .361 OBP and .525 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .886, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

Braxton Ashcraft (2-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.