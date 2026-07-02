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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Pirates On July 2

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, July 2 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Harper has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .275 BA, .375 OBP and .533 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .908, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (14th in MLB). Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (1-1 with a 5.76 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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