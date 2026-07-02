Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Pirates On July 2

Harper is hitting for a .275 BA, .375 OBP and .533 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .908, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (14th in MLB). Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (1-1 with a 5.76 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.

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