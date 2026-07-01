Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Pirates On July 1

Harper is hitting for a .275 BA, .375 OBP and .533 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .908, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 360 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 54 runs (15th in MLB). Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (6-7 with a 3.10 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season.

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