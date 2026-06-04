Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Padres On June 4

Harper is hitting for a .258 BA, .361 OBP and .512 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .873, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. Harper has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Lucas Giolito makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.97 ERA and six strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

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