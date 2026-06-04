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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Padres On June 4

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, June 4 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Harper has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .258 BA, .361 OBP and .512 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .873, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. Harper has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Lucas Giolito makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.97 ERA and six strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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