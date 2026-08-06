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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 6

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Harper has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .252 BA, .361 OBP and .496 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .857, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 485 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs. Harper has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.67 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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