Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 6

Harper is hitting for a .252 BA, .361 OBP and .496 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .857, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 485 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs. Harper has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.67 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

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