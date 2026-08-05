Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 5

Harper is hitting for a .254 BA, .360 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .860, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 480 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs. Harper has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.56 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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