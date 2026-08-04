Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 4

Harper is hitting for a .255 BA, .359 OBP and .503 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .862, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 476 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs (19th in MLB). Harper has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Zack Littell makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.94 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

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