Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Mets On June 27

Harper is hitting for a .275 BA, .377 OBP and .526 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 48 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3 for 4 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Christian Scott (2-0) takes the mound for the Mets in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.10 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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