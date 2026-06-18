Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Mets On June 18

Harper is hitting for a .251 BA, .362 OBP and .482 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 48 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Marlins.

Sean Manaea (1-2) makes the start for the Mets, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.