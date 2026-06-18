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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Mets On June 18

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, June 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Harper has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .251 BA, .362 OBP and .482 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 48 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Marlins.

Sean Manaea (1-2) makes the start for the Mets, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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