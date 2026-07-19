Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Mets On July 19

Harper is hitting for a .261 BA, .367 OBP and .496 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .863, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on nine attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs against the Mets.

Nolan McLean gets the start for the Mets, his 20th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.

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