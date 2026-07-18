Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Mets On July 18

Harper is hitting for a .261 BA, .367 OBP and .499 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .865, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Sean Manaea gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.56 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.