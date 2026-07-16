Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Mets On July 16

Harper is hitting for a .260 BA, .365 OBP and .497 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 59 runs. In 408 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on nine attempts. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Tigers) he went 1 for 5.

Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.17 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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