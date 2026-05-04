Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Marlins On May 4

Harper is hitting for a .256 BA, .352 OBP and .480 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 18 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. Harper has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Janson Junk (2-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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